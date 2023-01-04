NHS girl’s volleyball finishes strong, reaches state semifinals

Niwot High’s varsity volleyball team celebrated at Homecoming after playing in the Lewis Palmer Tournament early in the season. Left to right: Anne Haley, Sami Sessa, Lizzy Kaus, Addison Engel, Julia Dadey and Giselle Grier.

First-year Coach Tony Engel stepped in to take over for Daisha Agho, and took Niwot High School’s girls volleyball team to State, finishing 21-9 on the season and 10-1 in league play.

That record doesn’t show that five of those nine losses came against just two very strong Windsor High School and Thompson Valley High School teams. Engel’s daughter, junior Addison Engel, led the charge.

Named 2nd team all-state at middle blocker, Addison recorded an impressive season statistically and was named Longmont Daily Times-Call player of the year. She’ll return next year hoping to improve upon her 2022 stats of 203 kills, 25 aces and 66 blocks.

During this off-season, the team will be working to improve with many of the girls playing club ball for Norco, BOCO and Colorado Elite. Engel credited playing for the high-level club Norco this past off-season with several of her teammates, with helping her “achieve a whole other level of court awareness which translated to the team’s success during the season.”

Coach Engel praised the culture of the program he inherited and the level of effort and play from his squad, describing them as girls who get along and play well together, with great attitudes and a tremendous work ethic.

Mark Waldron Coach Tony Engel gathers his squad at the state tournament during a timeout.

The team will definitely miss the contributions of departing Seniors Varshini Panuganti, Paige Demosthenes, Hannah Waldron, Angie Xu, Josephine Gravelle and the 6’1” Grace Demmel.

Fortunately the Cougars look to have a strong up and coming underclass group. Besides 6’5″ top college prospect Addison Engel, 2023’s team will include Giselle Grier, a multiple stat leader, and sophomore setter Anne Haley, as well as Juniors Elizabeth Kaus, Sami Sessa, Julia Day and Talented freshmen Bella Berger and Elise Arendts.

Coach Engel said he is very proud of all the girls and the job they’ve done upholding the high level of competitive play for which the Cougars are known. He talks about maintaining expectations and how “people know when they see our team’s name on the schedule that we are a team that has Talent and always comes ready to play and be reckoned with.”