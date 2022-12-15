NHS boys no longer underdogs Entering Crosstown Clash

December 15—Norman High’s basketball program has been waiting for this moment for a long time.

The Tigers’ have been developing a new culture under second-year head Coach Cory Cole and its starting to find results. Right now they’re 3-2 on the season after a third-place finish at the Joe Lawson Invitational (their best finish ever at the tournament) and a No. 9 ranking in the coaches’ poll.

But even for all the Tigers’ early-season success, Cole made it clear that the team had a specific goal going into the season.

“We want to put Norman High back on the stage here in Oklahoma,” Cole said back in November.

The implications of what the former Norman High player-turned coach was saying was obvious. The Tigers’ Neighbors to the North have long been among the toughest hurdles for the Tigers to cross.

Norman High enters Friday’s game having lost 20-straight games against Crosstown Rival Norman North. So even though the Timberwolves finished sixth in the same tournament the Tigers finished third, don’t expect Norman High to take this Crosstown Clash game for granted.

“They’re physical, they’re athletic, it’s a winning culture,” Cole said on Wednesday. “Those guys are going to be ready. All those guys that are going to play there, they’re Returners … The culture never graduates, so it’s going to be a tough game. You’re playing against that tradition of North. “

A win would go a long way in propelling the Tigers’ into the second half of the season with confidence. Norman High will have over two weeks off after Friday’s game before playing again on Jan. 3rd against Edmond-Deer Creek.

“It means a lot,” Cole said. “It’s not like Edmond where there’s four schools, so it’s salted down. This is a big game and it’s the last game before the break, so that makes it bigger, because you can go into the break with some momentum.”

Norman High will be facing a hostile atmosphere at Norman North High School at 7:30 pm

Last season, it was the Timberwolves who entered the first edition of the Clash with a top-10 ranking and ran away with a 59-41 win.

It was a game of experience matched against inexperience, and that might play a big role in this year’s matchup. The only difference is, this year the roles will be reversed.

Senior Caison Cole transferred to Norman with his dad, and head Coach Cory, last offseason and has now experienced two Crosstown Clashes for himself. Matthew Willenborg and Marquis Combs-Pierce are two more senior starters that give the Tigers’ experience in big games.

The Timberwolves may outnumber the Tigers in the number of Seniors on their roster, but many of those players are still adjusting to playing in a bigger role this season.

“Just mental preparation,” Cory Cole said about the team’s preparation for the game. “… We don’t know what North’s gonna do, but they’re going to be good at what they’re trying. So we need to focus on what we’re going to do.”

Tigers enter Clash riding win streak after early slump

The Norman High girls team has had the pieces it needed from the start, but last week proved the Tigers are starting to find ways to put it all together.

The Tigers outscored their three opponents during the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational last week by an average of 15 points per game to finish first out of six teams. Their four wins came over a five-day stretch and pushes the Tigers’ winning streak to five heading into the final game of the semester.

Norman High will be up against a much-improved Norman North team in the first edition of the Crosstown Clash on Friday at 6:00 pm at Norman North High School.

“We’ve kind of been on a good roll,” NHS head Coach Frankie Parks said. “We dropped the first two and we’ve won the last five in a row. We want to close out this semester doing the same. The girls came into this week pretty focused on what we need to do and how we need to play. As long as we’re focused we’re going to go in and do some good things.”

The Tigers’ early losses were hardly a reason for concern. They opened up the season against the same Edmond Memorial team that knocked them out of the Playoffs last season.

Despite replacing key pieces from last year’s squad, the Tigers came just a point shot from starting the season on a positive note. The following game, the Tigers faced Conway, a talented girl’s basketball program from Arkansas, and fell 73-59.

Parks pointed to the team’s inability to play consistently for four quarters as the reason for the early season slump. The Tigers’ have continued to improve in this area over the last week, and performed the best in this area in the Championship game against Classen SAS.

“(They’re) just learning how to play with each other,” Parks said. “These are five different kids in the starting lineup that are learning how to play with one another, learning their roles, and as the season has progressed everybody is kind of learning what their role is and doing the things that we can do.”

After facing Norman North, the Tigers will have 12 days off before heading to the Tournament of Champions on Dec. 28-30.

Tarik Masri is a sports Reporter for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing [email protected]