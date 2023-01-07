NHS boys catch fire in second half, advance to Putnam City Invitational Finals

Jan. 7—OKLAHOMA CITY — For the second time in as many games at the Putnam City Invitational, Norman High was in a dogfight entering halftime.

On Friday night, it was an undersized Lawton team that was making the Tigers work for every possession. The Wolverines used their speed to counter Norman High’s size advantage down low.

Norman High entered Halftime trailing 24-18 after the Wolverines held the Tigers’ three bigs to 10 points combined. Coming out of the break, Matthew Wilenborg pulled down an Offensive rebound and put it in to cut the deficit to four points.

It would mark the start of a huge third quarter for the senior forward, as the Tigers were able to slowly claw their way back into the game. Wilenborg had four Offensive rebounds and 11 points in the third quarter alone to give Norman High a two-point lead heading into the final period.

The Tigers would never trail again in a 52-49 win over the fourth-ranked Wolverines.

“He’s a DD — a damn dog,” NHS head Coach Cory Cole said. “He’s injured, but you can’t tell. He just plays, he makes so many 50/50 plays in that third quarter that kind of got us back to even or back within two. That’s good senior leadership, he’s got experience, he’s got toughness and we needed that.”

After taking a two-possession lead late in the game, the Wolverines managed to give themselves a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds. Wilenborg ended up coming up big for the Tigers one final time, blocking the shot to secure the win.

The Tigers came alive in the third quarter offensively to take control of the game in the second half.

After scoring 18 points in the first half, Norman High came back from the break and put up 23 points in the third quarter alone. The Tigers shot over 50% from the floor in the quarter despite going one of five from beyond the arc.

Wilenborg finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, matching his point total from the opening game of the tournament against Northwest Classen.

Caison Cole was the team’s leading scorer in that game with 17 points, but the Tigers are starting to show that they can win games in several different ways.

“We’re an amoeba,” Cory Cole said. “We can play in a lot of different ways and these guys are figuring that out. We’ve had different guys step up in different nights.”

Norman High will face Westmoore in the Championship match on Saturday at 5 pm at Putnam City West High School.

“We’re just going to try to get to 1-0,” Cole said. “Every time we play, 1-0, not getting caught up in what we’re playing for. We’re playing together, we’re playing basketball, the game we love, the game we’re passionate about.”

