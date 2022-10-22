NHL Saturday bets: All about shots on goal

He has four SOG in both games this year and averaged 4.0 shots/game against the Oilers in three games last year.

Tkachuk is Rolling for Ottawa, and given the opponent in Arizona, he’s a must grab. He’s over 3.5 in three of four games this year, including 12 SOG in his first two home games.

Back home again today, and in two games against the Coyotes last season, they finished with 13 SOG total.

Alex DeBrincat over 3.5 SOG (-103 CZR)

Super excited to finally give Alex DeBrincat a chance this year, and yes we’re double-dipping on the Senators against Arizona.

DeBrincat has 5+ SOG in three of four this year, including two straight. The volume is there and the talent is unquestioned, it’s a good spot to keep it going.

John Tavares over 2.5 SOG & Tyler Seguin over 2.5 SOG (+194 DK)

Past history against today’s opponents is what puts Tavares and Seguin on the map for us on this fine Saturday.

Against Winnipeg last year, Tavares finished with six and four shots on goal. The Jets have allowed nearly 34 shots/game this season and Tavares is fresh off an eight-shot outing. He’s covered 2.5 shots in 67% of his road games since the start of last year, including the Lone away Tilt this season.

Seguin had two Massive games against Montreal last year, averaging 6.5 SOG in two games. He’s gone over his shots in two straight and three of four this year, and he’s had a solid floor of shot attempts in each.

Cole Caufield over 2.5 SOG & Alex Ovechkin over 3.5 SOG (+161 DK)

There’s plenty of reasons to put Caufield and Ovechkin together, and the one that puts it over the edge is power-play opportunities.

Caufield draws Dallas, the team allowing the most power plays per game, while Ovi will see Los Angeles, third in that department.

Both guys are pacing their teams in power play usage and going over their lines today far more than not.

Boone Jenner over 2.5 SOG (-120 DK)

Pittsburgh has allowed 35.8 shots on goal per game, and they’ve also been quite heavily penalized. Jenner is involved on the power play and has been cruising at this 2.5 line.

He’s gone over in all five games this season, averaging 4.0 SOG/game. The hope here is that he carries over the momentum from last game when he pummeled the net to the tune of six SOG on 12 attempts. In two games against Pittsburgh last season, Jenner finished with four and seven shots.

Roman Josi over 3.5 SOG (+108 FD)

This is the pure definition of insanity, I understand if Josi has lost all your trust. I was set to put him in time out after losing for us again, but I just cannot ignore the volume he’s operating with.

He’s had 10+ attempts in three straight games, and has gone over 3.5 in three of his last four. Philly is particularly vulnerable to shots from the defensemen, so I have to give Josi one more go. Trusting the data.