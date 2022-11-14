NHL roundup: Sergachev has 2 goals, 2 assists as Lightning beat Caps, 6-3

TAMPA, Fla. — Mikhail Sergachev had two goals and two assists during a four-goal first period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Washington Capitals 6-3 on Sunday night.

Sergachev is the first NHL defenseman to have a four-point period since Toronto’s Morgan Rielly on Oct. 15, 2019, He tied the team record for points in a period.

Nikita Kucherov, Nick Perbix, Cole Koepke and Nick Paul also scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 18 saves. Koepke’s goal in the third was his first in the NHL, coming in his 13th game.

Steven Stamkos had his goal drought reach 10 straight games, but picked up two assists. The Lightning Captain has 987 career points, moving past Dave Keon (986) into 98th place on the NHL list. His 499 assists moved him within one from joining Martin St. Louis (588) as the only Tampa Bay players to reach 500.

Washington star Alex Ovechkin was held without a goal for the third straight game and remains 13 away from tying Gordie Howe (801) for second all time. They received a double minor for high sticking Stamkos during the second.

Conor Sheary, Lars Eller and Garnet Hathaway scored for Washington. Darcy Kuemper, who beat the Lightning 5-1 Friday night, was pulled after allowing four goals on nine shots. Charlie Lindgren came and finished with 24 saves.

RANGERS 4, COYOTES 1: Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored late in the second period as New York beat visiting Arizona.

Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers, who snapped a three-game home losing streak. The Rangers are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Coyotes, dating back to March 2014.

Clayton Keller scored for Arizona, which has lost consecutive games after winning the first three on their season-high 14-game trip. Connor Ingram had 23 saves.

Chris Kreider extended the lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 4:39 of the third for his seventh of the season. Mika Zibanejad and Fox had assists, stretching Fox’s point streak to six games and giving Zibanejad a point in eight of his last nine.

Keller spoiled Shesterkin’s shutout bid with his sixth of the season on the power play at 8:33 of the third, extending his point streak to five games and giving him a team-leading 17 points.

Carpenter made it 4-1 at 11:43 with his first goal since joining the Rangers in the offseason.

STARS 5, FLYERS 1: Joe Pavelski scored a goal and added two assists and Jake Oettinger made 37 saves as Dallas won at Philadelphia.

Matej Blumel, Esa Lindel, Luke Glendening and Jason Robertson all scored for Dallas, which snapped a two-game losing streak in the first game of a three-game Eastern Conference swing.

Travis Konecny ​​scored his sixth goal of the season for Philadelphia, which lost its third game in a row and fifth in its last seven contests. Felix Sandstrom had 26 saves for the Flyers.

SHARKS 3, WILD 2: Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the Shootout and visiting San Jose rallied to beat Minnesota, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night.

Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov’s wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick Bonino also scored in the shootout, the first San Jose has won in four attempts this season.

Kirill Kaprizov scored in the Shootout for Minnesota, which got regulation goals from Freddy Gaudreau and Connor Dewar. Gustavsson finished with 35 saves.

« Previous