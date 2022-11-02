NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Tampa Bay past Ottawa

TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay went ahead to stay when Kucherov scored from the low right circle with 2:30 remaining off a cross-ice pass by Mikhail Sergachev.

Kucherov has a four-game goal streak and an eight-game point streak overall.

Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk had his shot during a Breakaway with 1 second to play go just wide.

Sergachev, Alex Killorn and Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 12 saves. The Lightning went 1 for 8 on the power play.

Tampa Bay played without star defenseman Victor Hedman, who is considered day to day after he was scratched with an upper-body injury.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, CAPITALS 2: Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead Vegas to a win in Washington.

William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.

Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie Lindgren stopped 28 of 31 shots.

After Washington and Vegas exchanged power-play goals in the opening period, van Riemsdyk broke the tie just 1:42 into the second, beating Thompson with a shot off the faceoff to make it 2-1. The goal was van Riemsdyk’s first of the season and his first in 42 games dating to Jan. 28.

With under six minutes to go in regulation, Carrier evened the score on a shot that banked off the right post and in.

In overtime, Eichel made a great pass to Theodore, who walked in and beat Lindgren from close range for the winner and his third goal of the season.

