NHL Picks today: Blackhawks vs. Avalanche predictions, odds, moneyline, goal total on Oct. 12

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Defending Champion Colorado Avalanche to open the season. The Avalanche will hold their banner-raising ceremony prior to puck drop at 9:30 pm ET from the Pepsi Center in Denver. Below we’ll take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Picks

Moneyline odds

CHI: +340

COL: -425

Do we take the Blackhawks simply because of the line? To be +340 on the ML in a regular season hockey game seems a little nuts. The Avalanche also aren’t exactly the same team as the Cup run. Nazem Kadri isn’t around and there are some question marks at second-line center. Alexandar Georgiev also looked bad in net during preseason. Is that enough to put any money on the Blackhawks to win this game straight up? Maybe. I think the easier route is taking the Avs -1.5 at -155 on DKSB. Even the goal total as of this writing is very low, but we’ll get to that. If you’re going back to Colorado, take the Puck line. If you’re feeling frisky, the Hawks at +340.

Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (-155)

Goal Total

Over/Under: 6.5

This line should go up you’d think throughout the day Wednesday. Last season we saw the increase in goal scoring and the Blackhawks shouldn’t be very good defensively. The Avalanche offense will still be potent, particularly the power play with Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar. I mean, the Avalanche could get us to the over by themselves in this matchup. Look at what the books think of the Hawks on the ML. That tells us all we need to know. Gimme the over.

Pick: Over 6.5 (-115)