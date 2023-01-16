NHL Monday bets: Five shots on goal props to start the week

Marchessault thrives given power-play chances. Last time Dallas came to Vegas, Marchessault tallied seven shots on goal.

.5u: Evgeni Malkin over 3.5 SOG (+136 FD)

I need someone on the Penguins given they’re playing Anaheim today, but for the most part, I haven’t found the home consistency I prefer for a shot play.

Malkin to me offers us the best value. He has 6+ shots in two of his last three games on 23 total attempts, and he has 4+ SOG in two of his past three against the Ducks. Malkin scoring a goal is intriguing as well, as he’s tallied five in his past five with Anaheim.

.5u: Jacob Trouba 4+ shots (+200 FD)

I like Trouba at over 2.5, but I really like the value here to grab four shots. Columbus has allowed the most shots per game to defensemen this year and the second-most over the past 10.

Trouba’s last two visits to Columbus yielded five and six SOG, and he has eight shots on 13 attempts over his last two games. He’s logged four SOG in two of his last four on the road.

Brock Nelson over 2.5 SOG (-119 CZR)

I’ve been betting on Brock Nelson the past few games at home, and he just keeps on delivering, so I’m just going to keep doing it.

Washington has allowed 32.3 shots per game on the road this year, and Nelson is averaging 8.2 attempts per game over his last five home games. He’s covered his shots in seven of his last nine in New York.

Rasmus Andersson & Noah Hanifin over 1.5 SOG (+159 CZR)

Nashville has been obliterated by shots lately, and with Calgary averaging the most shots per game on the road this season, I expect the Flames to pour it on.

I’m liking the combo here of two defensemen to capitalize on the leaky Preds defense. Andersson has covered in six of his last seven on the road, and Hanifin has reached two shots in seven of his past nine as the visitor.

Both have gone over in three of their last four against Nashville, and the Predators are allowing the third-most shots per game to defensemen over the last 10 games. This can only be combined on Caesars, Bet365 or Fliff.