NHL goal horns ranked: All 32 teams horns
Have you noticed the goal Horn that goes off for your favorite NHL team lately?
Maybe you didn’t notice because you’re too busy celebrating the goal that’s scored, and that’s the right move.
But if you haven’t? They’re all so different — well, mostly, as you’ll see — with some going up high, some low, and some with chords that either soothe or scare.
With the puck dropping on the 2022-23 season, I decided to listen to all 32 goal horns and rank them (hat tip to Goalhorns.net!). What’s the criteria? Creativity is a plus, and if it scares me out of my office chair, it loses points.
let’s go:
Honestly, it just sounds like a truck stuck in traffic with the driver leaning on the horn.
I live in New York City. I heard this sound all the time, and it’s annoying as heck.
How does a team so good have a Horn that’s not as good?
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA! TOO SCARY!
I wish a franchise with so much creativity would have a better horn!
I like going the chord route, but this one is just all over the place.
There are a bunch of these that sound all the same, starting with this one.
See above.
Yup.
Also similar.
We’ve reached the “creativity for chords” section. This one is much less frightening than the Oilers’ but still made me jump.
Hoooonnnnk!
Not bad, but there are better.
It’s kind of annoying?
Also grating.
Creative but also not music to my ears.
Sounds like maybe a boat horn? So it gets this spot.
I know this might be similar to some others above, but it’s a solid HONK.
I guess I’m a fan of this kind of honking. Maybe it’s the low tones that are getting me.
A chord that fits pretty well together!
That low blast nearly puts it into the top 10.
I almost feel like I underrated this one.
A real blast.
I love this intricate chord!
Another chord that just fits well together (note that I’m not grading the music that comes after, but if I did, this would probably grab the top spot).
A low blast with that nice Harmony in the back.
Nice and simple: A two-note high honk.
Full disclosure: I grew up with this Honk at the many Rangers games I attended. You can accuse me of bias all you want — objectively, this is a lovely goal horn.
Feels old school, just like the franchise!
A train whistle!! I love it!!!!
.