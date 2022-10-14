NHL goal horns ranked: All 32 teams horns

Have you noticed the goal Horn that goes off for your favorite NHL team lately?

Maybe you didn’t notice because you’re too busy celebrating the goal that’s scored, and that’s the right move.

But if you haven’t? They’re all so different — well, mostly, as you’ll see — with some going up high, some low, and some with chords that either soothe or scare.

With the puck dropping on the 2022-23 season, I decided to listen to all 32 goal horns and rank them (hat tip to Goalhorns.net!). What’s the criteria? Creativity is a plus, and if it scares me out of my office chair, it loses points.

let’s go: