NHL bets: Shots and goals props for Wednesday night

Boeser has enjoyed some nice games against the Canadiens, as he finished with four SOG in both meetings last year. In 15 career games against Montreal, Boeser has gone over 2.5 shots 11 times and has scored six goals.

Seeing the uptick in involvement against a soft opponent has me buying Boeser is back and healthy for Vancouver. He has not yet scored this year, all the better in my opinion.

.5u: Boeser goal (+240 CZR)

.5u: Cole Caufield goal (+165 CZR)

We bet Caufield shots and goals last night, and he delivered us his SOG but failed to net one. Tonight, we focus on just the goal-scoring aspect against a Vancouver team allowing the fourth-most goals per game at an even 4.0.

Caufield’s shot volume slightly dips at home, so while I think his shots prop is a fine look, I’m a bit more confident he’ll net one than I am he piles up four SOG. I’ll throw just a half-unit on this wager. Caufield has eight goals in 13 games this season.

Evgeny Kuznetsov over 2.5 SOG (-125 DK)

Pittsburgh is allowing the fifth-most shots per game, so we naturally base the Washington offering to find us a prop target worth taking.

Ovechkin has been a friend lately, but at 4.5 against a team not particularly generous with power play opportunities, he doesn’t feel like the right play.

Instead we turn to Evgeny Kuznetsov. Kuz has gone over 2.5 shots in three straight games and five of his last seven, averaging 5.3 attempts per game during this stretch.

Kuznetsov had some monster games against the Penguins last year, going for 5+ SOG three times. Who are we to question that history? Let’s ride him tonight for another strong shot performance.

He scored three goals against Pittsburgh last year and is fresh off a two-goal performance on Monday.

.5u: Kuznetsov goal (+280 DK)

Bryan Rust & Bo Horvat over 2.5 SOG (+164 DK)

The Capitals haven’t been the defensive force we’ve been accustomed to, so I’d like a piece of Pittsburgh shots tonight. Rust is the easy choice, and sometimes easy is just bet. He has gone over 2.5 SOG in six of his last seven and has averaged 4.5 shots/game over his last four.

Against Washington last season, Rust averaged 5.3 SOG in three meetings, scoring three times.

Don’t think we forgot about Bo Horvat! The man is absolutely Rolling right now. He has 4+ shots in five straight games, and I’m comfortable double-dipping on the Canucks against Montreal.

The Canadiens have a slight issue handing out power plays, and Horvat Tops Vancouver in PP shots with 15. I expect 1-2 of his shots this evening to come courtesy of a man-advantage.

Horvat has two goals in four of his last five games. We’ll be betting on each of these Gentlemen scoring Tonight as well.

.5u: Horvat goal (+155 CZR).5u: Rust goal (+205 CZR)

For those wondering, yes, targeting the Anaheim Ducks is a worthwhile nightly routine. I’m going to hold off for now until we gain some clarity on the line combinations for Minnesota. ICYMI: Kirill Kaprizov was ejected last night and will be suspended this evening. He’s a very big part of that Wild offense, and I’d just like to see how lines shake out before placing some bets.

Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek are two I have my eyes on. Enjoy the Wednesday in hockey, Let’s keep cashing some bets!