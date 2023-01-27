NHL becomes latest sport to add golf to its All-Star skills competition, load up those ‘Happy Gilmore’ Jokes now | This is the Loop

While the NFL’s version is a straightforward long-drive contest, the NHL is clearly shooting for something a little more ambitious. The so-called “Pitch ‘n Puck” will pit six players against each other on a single par-4 golf hole featuring an island green. The lowest score on the hole wins the competition, while the longest drive serves as the tiebreaker. Seems simple enough, but there’s a catch. The Discipline is said to require “both hockey and golf shots.” No word yet on what that will look like, but probably something like this.