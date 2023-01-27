NHL becomes latest sport to add golf to its All-Star skills competition, load up those ‘Happy Gilmore’ Jokes now | This is the Loop
While the NFL’s version is a straightforward long-drive contest, the NHL is clearly shooting for something a little more ambitious. The so-called “Pitch ‘n Puck” will pit six players against each other on a single par-4 golf hole featuring an island green. The lowest score on the hole wins the competition, while the longest drive serves as the tiebreaker. Seems simple enough, but there’s a catch. The Discipline is said to require “both hockey and golf shots.” No word yet on what that will look like, but probably something like this.
In other words, we’re guessing they’ll be putting hockey-style, so withdraw everything you have in your ‘Happy Gilmore’ quote bank and go wild.
Pitch ‘n Puck will be accompanied by two additional new events, including Splash Shot—essentially an NHL dunk tank—and Tendie Tandem, a unique goaltender team-up that will see netminder pairs putting both their shot-taking and shot-stopping skills to the test. The new events will join old favorites including Fastest Skater and Hardest Shot and will also feature five Women’s hockey players from Team USA and Team Canada, as well as Retired Legend Roberto Luongo. All the fun putter snapping and Bob Barker punching (jk, we love you, Bob) airs February 3rd at 7 pm ET on ESPN.
