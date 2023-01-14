NHL 500 goal scorers list: Lightning Captain Steven Stamkos a goal away from hitting milestone

The next time Steven Stamkos lights the lamp, he will be joining an exclusive NHL list.

The long-time Lightning Captain sits with 499 career goals, just one shy of becoming the 47th player to score 500 goals.

After injuries slowed down his career production, Stamkos has turned back the clock over the last two seasons. He broke out for a career-best 106 points last season and is on his way to finishing over a point per game this year.

The two-time Rocket Richard Winner remains one of the game’s most Lethal goal scorers with his cannon of a slap shot. It’s now a matter of when, not if, Stamkos joins the 500-goal club.

Here is a look at who Stamkos would be joining in the NHL’s 500-goal club.

When will Steven Stamkos score his 500th goal?

Stamkos is just one goal away from hitting 500, so unless Stamkos goes into a horrible slump, it’s only a matter of games until he finds the back of the net.

The Lightning’s next game is on Saturday, Jan. 14 against the Blues. Stamkos has seven goals in 16 games against St. Louis in his career.

Here are the odds for which game Stamkos will score his 500th goal in, provided by Sports Interaction.

Game Odds
at Blues (Jan. 14) +452
at Kraken (Jan. 16) +455
at Canucks (Jan. 18) +405
at Oilers (Jan. 19) +354
at Flames (Jan. 21) +405
vs. Wild (Jan. 24) +505
vs. Bruins (Jan. 26) +800
vs. Kings (Jan. 28) +1200
at Panthers (Feb. 6) +1600
vs. Sharks (Feb. 7) +2000
vs. Avalanche (Feb. 9) +2500

List of 500-goal scorers in NHL history

So far, there have only been 46 players in the history of the league to reach 500 points. Stamkos can become the 47th once he hits the milestone.

The last player to reach 500 goals was Sidney Crosby just last season. The Penguin Captain is one of only two active players to have 500 goals to their name. The other is Alex Ovechkin, who ranks second all-time on the scoring list.

Stats as of Jan. 13, 2023

Player Career goals
Wayne Gretzky 894
Alexander Ovechkin 809
Gordie Howe 801
Jaromir Jagr 766
Brett Hull 741
Marcel Dionne 731
Phil Esposito 717
Mike Gartner 708
Mark Messier 694
Steve Yzerman 692
Mario Lemieux 690
Teemu Selanne 684
To Luc Robitaille 668
Brendan Shanahan 656
Dave Andreychuk 640
Joe Sakic 625
Jarome Iginla 625
Bobby Hull 610
Dino Ciccarelli 608
Jari Kurri 601
Mark Recchi 577
Mike Bossy 573
Patrick Marleau 566
Joe Nieuwendyk 564
Mats Sundin 564
Mike Modano 561
Guy LaFleur 560
Johnny Bucyk 556
Ron Francis 549
Michel Goulet 548
Maurice Richard 544
Stan Mikita 541
Sidney Crosby 538
Keith Tkachuk 538
Frank Mahovlich 533
Marian Hossa 525
Bryan Trottier 524
Pat Verbeek 522
Dale Hawerchuk 518
Pierre Turgeon 515
Jeremy Roenick 513
Gilbert Perreault 512
Jean Beliveau 507
Peter Bondra 503
Joe Mullen 502
Lanny McDonald 500
Steven Stamkos 499

