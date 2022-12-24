NHCC’s Elena Baca named Museum Education Art Educator of the Year

For Elena Baca, the arts and education go hand-in-hand.

Baca is the Educator and Program Coordinator for the National Hispanic Cultural Center’s Visual Arts Program.

The New Mexican was recently named the Museum Education Art Educator of the Year by the New Mexico Art Education Association.

The award is given to an Educator whose exemplary practices and contributions to the field of museum education are deserving of recognition. It is one of six given out annually to educators who work in different educational environments.

Baca’s been a driving force at the NHCC for nearly a decade and finds herself inspired by working alongside her colleagues at the NHCC.

“It is easy to up the ante when you are provided with a supportive environment in which to work. We have a great team at the NHCC,” Baca says. “It is fun and challenging, creating programming, interactive experiences in the museum and art activities to support a curatorial vision. The team I work with on a weekly basis now includes educators and librarians from other divisions that are part of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs. I am inspired by the most amazing group of people. The collaborations between the divisions are an amazing resource.”

Baca, an Albuquerque native and University of New Mexico graduate, has more than 25 years of experience working in museums, higher education, informal science, and art education.

At the NHCC, she works with artists to create compelling hands-on art programs for adults and families, collaborates with schools in providing participatory art activities and exhibitions that embrace cultural understanding, and develops interactive experiences for art museum patrons.

She leads a wide range of programs, from the ever-popular Happy Arte Hour to the NHCC’s monthly Colcha stitch-a-long.

Outside of her work at the NHCC, Baca is a gifted printmaker, and is generous about sharing her vast knowledge of art processes, materials, and techniques with the broader New Mexico arts community.

Baca was nominated for the award by Lisa Gillette, an art teacher at Albuquerque High School.

“As an art educator in an informal learning environment, my work is different from what teachers work every day in a public school experience,” Baca says. “I have so much respect and admiration for Lisa, and all the educators around the state. To be nominated by someone you so deeply respect is a great thing and to receive an award from an organization that is working so hard for the arts throughout New Mexico has been an amazing experience. I am grateful for this recognition.”

Baca and the team at the DCA is currently working on a number of projects such as a third coloring book.

“We will be bringing back Happy Arte Hour, every other month,” Baca says of the upcoming year.

Baca is one of two educators from Museums administered by the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs to receive an award from NMAEA this year.

Kemely Gomez, the Museum Art Educator for the Museum of International Folk Art in Santa Fe, received an award for Community Advocacy for Art Education.