NG men’s basketball Top 25: Illini getting closer to being ranked again? | Sports

Let’s start here. Illinois isn’t on my AP Top 25 ballot this week. But, for the first time in a few weeks, it was worth at least considering the Illini for one of the last few spots.

The last month of Illinois basketball was admittedly a roller coaster. And the losses the Illini took in that span knocked them out of the top 25 for good reason. Three consecutive wins, though, have Illinois trending back in the right direction. Particularly after beating a ranked Wisconsin team and a formerly ranked Michigan State team at State Farm Center.

It just wasn’t enough to break through back into the world of ranked teams. As important as the last three wins were to Illinois’ season as a whole, none were of the Quad I variety. Those matter. It’s a metric the selection committee will look at come March.

There’s not much to be gained by today’s game at Minnesota either. Plenty to lose, though, if the Illini don’t leave Williams Arena with a win. If Illinois keeps winning, of course, a spot in the top 25 will probably materialize. But Circle the Ohio State-Wisconsin back-to-back later this month. Both are currently Quad I opportunities. Game changers both in Illinois’ pursuit of another Big Ten title (if Purdue falls off a cliff) and a decent seed in the NCAA tournament.

Taking advantage of Quad I opportunities (and the schedule) is why there’s a new Big Ten team on my ballot this week. Rutgers just picked up a pair last week and has won seven of its last eight games. Winning matters … and so does who you beat.

Here’s how my full ballot Shook out this week:

1. Houston

2. Kansas

3. Purdue

4. Alabama

5. UCLA

6. Gonzaga

7. Xavier

8. Tennessee

9. Virginia

10. Texas

11. TCU

12. Kansas State

13. Iowa State

14. Arizona

15. UConn

16. Clemson

17. Auburn

18. Charleston

19. Miami

20. Rutgers

21. Marquette

22. Providence

23. Arkansas

24. New Mexico

25. San Diego State