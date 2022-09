You really didn’t think those multimillion NFL player contracts weren’t going to affect the average fan, did you?

Even though the new television deals don’t kick in officially until next year, viewers will begin to see the slowly changing landscape of how games are distributed this season.

The game-changer is Amazon Prime Video, which is paying a reported $1 billion a year for exclusive rights to the Thursday night package. So don’t go turning to Fox or NFL Network looking for the week’s opening telecast. You will have to subscribe to Amazon Prime ($14.99 a month/$139 annually) or Amazon Video ($8.99/$69, without Amazon’s other perks) to have access to these prime-time games.

Those include a Week 13 Matchup of regional teams, Bills at Patriots, and a Week 16 meeting between the Jets and Jaguars. (Somehow, the Giants managed to avoid the Thursday schedule except for a Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys that will air on FOX-23.)

The 15-game Amazon package begins in Week 2 with Chargers-Chiefs and concludes in Week 17 with Cowboys-Titans. The matchups in between aren’t as strong, at least on paper.

Beyond that, the biggest changes are in the broadcast booths.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are no longer the top dogs at Fox. Both have moved over to ESPN as the new Voices of “Monday Night Football,” which means Buck won’t be working World Series games on Fox. Lisa Salters remains the sideline reporter.

Steve Levy and Louis Riddick, both of whom were part of ESPN’s MNF crew the past two seasons, will call three regular-season games for the network: Week 2 Titans-Bills at 7 pm (while Buck and Aikman are on site for Vikings- Eagles at 8:30 pm on ABC), Week 8 Broncos-Jaguars on ESPN+, and a Week 18 Saturday game. Analyst Dan Orlovsky and Reporter Laura Rutledge have been added to that team.

Part of ESPN’s new contract, which unlike the other networks begins this year, includes a doubleheader on the final Saturday of the regular season. The teams won’t be determined until after the Week 17 games are completed.

The Week 8 ESPN+ telecast, originating from London beginning at 9:30 am, is another new wrinkle. That is exclusive to subscribers of ESPN+, which has jacked up its rates to $9.99 per month or $99.99 a year.

In addition to its Week 2 exclusive telecast, ABC will simulcast four other MNF games — Week 1 (Broncos-Seahawks), Week 3 (Cowboys-Giants), Week 16 (Rams-Packers) and Week 17 (Bills-Bengals) — as well as the Week 18 Saturday doubleheader and ESPN’s wildcard playoff Monday night broadcast.





Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen take over as Fox’s lead broadcast team, although Olsen is merely keeping the seat warm until Tom Brady retires and moves into that analyst’s chair.

Mike Tirico is now the full-time play-by-play broadcaster for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” the highest-rated prime-time TV show each of the past 12 years. Tirico will be joined by returning Analyst Cris Collinsworth and new Reporter Melissa Stark, replacing Michelle Tafoya. That crew debuted on the “NFL Kickoff” game Thursday night between the Bills and Rams.

Al Michaels, whose expired contract was not renewed by NBC, is the voice for Amazon. His Analyst is Kirk Herbstreit, best known as lead Analyst for college football on ABC/ESPN. Herbsteit’s new role will not affect his position with college football.

CBS is the Lone network without significant changes. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo embark on their sixth season together as the network’s lead broadcast team. Former WNYT (NBC-13) sports Anchor Andrew Catalon begins his sixth year of the NFL on CBS, working with James Lofton.

There may be more TV news on the horizon. DirecTV is in the final year of its contract as the exclusive presenter of “Sunday Ticket,” which gives subscribers rights to all Sunday afternoon out-of-market telecasts (ie, those not shown by local network affiliates).

Commissioner Roger Goodell has said the package will likely go to a streaming service and a decision will likely come by fall. Apple, Amazon and Disney are reported to have interest.