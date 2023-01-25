NFL’s Joe Burrow reveals favorite shooter game – it’s not the one you think it is

Joe Burrow also likes shooter games, but his taste is a bit different from that of many colleagues. Alexander Jones

From the NFL to Formula 1, lots of young athletes have shown their passion for video games in recent years. Among this crowd, shooters are especially beloved with battle royale titles like Call of Duty Warzone and Apex Legends being on top of the list. FIFA is another big hit among sports stars. Last year, a group of NFL stars even had early access to the newest Call of Duty game and Accidentally leaked some information about it.

Asked about his favorite game by a fan during a recent signing session, Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow did indeed respond with a game from the shooter genre. Surprisingly, though, it wasn’t a battle royale title – Burrow answered with Star Wars Battlefront.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (2017) had a difficult start, but gained a lot of popularity later on. EA

Technically, that still leaves the question open quite a bit, since there are several games with that title. Star Wars Battlefront could refer to the two original games from Pandemic, released in 2004 and 2005, or the two spiritual successors from DICE released in 2015 and 2017. Burrow, born in 1996, might well have played the two Originals during his childhood.

Whichever version of the game he meant, fans were quite excited about the revelation, citing it as another reason to love him. One fan commented: “No wonder he’s so good. He’s just taking all his anger from the game and taking it out on his opponent. Genius.”

It’s true that two iterations from EA and DICE did not reach the same cult status as the originals. What most people remember about the modern reboot of the series is probably the whole loot box debacle and a company representative’s infamous “pride and accomplishment” remark, which became the most downvoted comment in all of Reddit history.

While Battlefront is currently not being further developed, Burrow and fellow fans can expect some news to drop about Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars shooter currently in production.