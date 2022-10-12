NFL’s expansion makes its way to Africa

For a really long time, American football was really only played and followed by one country. It was also easy to understand why other countries weren’t quick to jump on board. Football is a complex game, with many rules and regulations. On top of that, a full set of pads isn’t something one can easily obtain in other places around the world. Unlike sports such as basketball or soccer, football isn’t a game where it’s easy to just jump in and play.

Just ask Detroit Lions’ rookie offensive tackle Obinna Eze. He only discovered the game seven years ago, and it has been a whirlwind for Eze since. Dave Campbell of the Associated Press Touched on the first official event held by the NFL this past summer, and how events like the one held in Africa should help in carving paths to the NFL for future generations.

After saying his goodbyes to his family and making the trip to America, Eze was learning the game through a fire hose.

“Bad memories,” said Eze of his first introduction to the game. “It was just confusing, my first time being at tackle. I kind of knew what I was supposed to do, but it was just weird. I knew I was supposed to block that guy until the whistle blew, but that’s pretty much it.”

Beyond Eze, the Lions lead the league with eight other players who were either born in Africa or are first-generation.

You can read the entire article from Campbell here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

