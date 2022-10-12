NFL’s eight most disappointing offseason trades and free-agent signings of 2022

Free agent contract: three years, $46.5 million with $30.25 million guaranteed

If the Rams thought they could do a straight swap of Odell Beckham Jr. (who remains a free agent after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl) for Allen Robinson this offseason, it hasn’t quite worked out through five weeks. Beckham was one of the most explosive players in the entire league earlier in his career, and he was showing some of that ability while getting his career back on track in Los Angeles last season. Robinson has been a solid possession receiver, but he’s never been the kind of explosive playmaker who creates a ton of separation.

Between 2018 and 2021, Robinson accumulated a league-high 140 tight-window targets (less than 1 yard of target separation), and he ranks third with 51 receptions on tight-window throws in that span, according to Next Gen Stats. In his first five games with the Rams, Robinson has just six tight-window targets, with zero receptions on those throws. Now, it doesn’t help that Matthew Stafford is one of the worst tight-window passers in the NFL currently, as he’s completed seven of his 26 pass attempts into tight windows for a 26.9 completion percentage.

Sean McVay has been able to mask players’ deficiencies in the past, but that can sometimes only go so far in making a player productive (SEE: Jared Goff). To stay at the top of the NFL, teams must have big-time talent, and right now, Robinson isn’t it. Through five games, he has 12 receptions on 23 targets for 107 yards (8.9 yards per catch) and one touchdown. Defenses have discovered that they can man up on Robinson and essentially remove him from the play. It’s a real problem for a one-dimensional offense that ranks 29th in scoring and 26th in total yards.