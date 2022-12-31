NFLPA President JC Tretter Calls out NFL All-Pro Voter for Basing Vote on Vaccination Status

As of this year, the NFLPA will decide the All-Pro teams in the NFL. In a new setup that makes logical sense, members of the NFLPA will be voting on the best of the best in the NFL.

“For too long, we as NFL players have allowed everyone else to define the best of us. That ends now,” said NFLPA President JC Tretter.

A brass of 50 people voted on the All-Pro teams up to this point, the majority of those 50 were media members.

In a Twitter quote tweet, Tretter revolted that a voter didn’t vote on a certain player due to their vaccination status. That accusation likely means a voter didn’t vote a player for All-Pro due to them not being vaccinated.

Vaccination status shouldn’t matter for an award that is meant for on-field production. It looks to be that the NFL got it right by changing the voting process.

