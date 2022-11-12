NFLPA president JC Tretter calls for more safety measures for NFL fields

While concussions will always rule in the conversation of player safety, some other problems have been lurking below the surface in the NFL that NFLPA president JC Tretter is trying to bring to light.

The conversation around field conditions has been roiling for some time. One of the major conversations has been field vs. turf, as studies have shown turf to be more dangerous. Another big talking point has been the number of people on the sidelines, with players being catapulted into sideline crowds with more and more frequency.

This combination can be particularly dangerous, as a player Slipping on turf and sliding into a crowd can lead to some brutal injuries.

Although this conversation has been relatively quiet in the public eye, it appears behind closed doors Voices are getting louder. As Michael Smith mentioned on Amazon’s wrap-up of Thursday’s game between the Falcons and Panthers, a “player-safety battle (is) brewing between the league and the NFL Players Association.”

That battle appeared to escalate Saturday, with Tretter and the NFLPA sending a letter calling for changes to be made immediately.

What changes are the NFLPA requesting for NFL fields?

There are several key changes it appears the NFLPA is looking to address:

The immediate removal of slit film turf is on all seven fields still using it Not allowing games to be played on “fields with clear visual abnormalities” Testing of performance and safety on the field by players Get rid of extra people and equipment on sidelines

MORE: Tom Brady doesn’t regret unretiring, speaks at length about love of competing

Points two and three refer to games being played on fields that are clearly damaged (eg Tottenham Stadium during Packers vs. Giants).

Point four will be particularly combative. It’s hard not to notice the sheer number of people on an NFL sideline. The NFLPA is requesting it’s cleared of extra personnel.

What is slit film turf and which teams have it?

Slit film turf is a specific type of turf that the NFLPA claims has a higher risk of four major types of injuries:

Non-contact injuries

Missed time injuries

Lower extremity injuries

Foot and ankle injuries

The turf has fibers created from one single piece of plastic. It creates a flat-looking surface, rather than the grass-like appearance of the alternative monofilament or dual-fiber surfaces.

Seven teams use this type of turf:

New York Giants

New York Jets

Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints

Indianapolis Colts

Cincinnati Bengals

Per the NFLPA, the NFL and its adjacent experts have acknowledged the danger of slit film turf.

This seems like just the first step in what is likely to be a drawn-out battle, but it’s a significant one from the NFLPA. The ball is now in the NFL’s court to respond.