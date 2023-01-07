NFL Writer Offers This Team As Possible Bill O’Brien Destination

Bill O’Brien is rumored to return to the NFL, and his connections might lead him to this team.

The Patriots the favorite in the rumor mill, and despite the Alabama Crimson Tide Offensive Coordinator saying he has not spoken to anyone in the organization since April, a New England Reunion appears likely.

However, O’Brien has plenty of other connections outside of the Patriots. That’s what Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times pointed out Saturday.

There is no indication Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich is on his way out, but Stroud laid out a case for Tampa Bay.

“He had some famous sideline scraps with (Tom) Brady, who nevertheless prefers to be challenged with hard coaching,” Stroud wrote. “O’Brien also is very close friends with Bucs general manager Jason Licht from their days of working together in New England.”

Brady’s future is also up in the air. It’s possible O’Brien and the future Hall of Fame quarterback reunite in New England rather than with the Buccaneers. But the Las Vegas Raiders likely will be interested, as well as Sean Payton and whichever team he might Coach next season.

Stroud also revealed the Buccaneers contacted O’Brien when Leftwich was a leading candidate to be the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Those talks fell apart, and Doug Pederson was hired as head coach. Todd Bowles was elevated to head coach after Bruce Arians retired, and Leftwich remained on the staff in Tampa Bay.