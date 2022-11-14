NFL World Worried About Josh Allen After Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills signals for a first down during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

NFL fans are starting to worry about Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen, arguably the frontrunner for NFL MVP during the start of the season, has looked pretty questionable over the Bills’ past couple of games.

The Bills star is both playing injured – he’s battling an elbow injury – and has been loose with the football. Allen has been a turnover machine as of late.

“Josh Allen turnover problems are real and they are a real problem,” ESPN’s Booger McFarland added on Twitter.

Is Josh Allen seeing ghosts?

“Josh Allen has 7 turnovers in 3 games….. he’s officially seeing ghosts,” one fan wrote.

“It’s hard to criticize given how much Josh Allen has carried the Bills over the last couple of years, but his turnovers/attempted turnovers are costing them games this season,” one fan added.

“Josh Allen got a turnover problem,” one fan admitted.

“I’ve been writing about this for a few weeks. Josh Allen has said he knows his turnovers are letting opponents back in games (GB) and letting opponents win (NYJ). And yet he couldn’t stop vs. the Vikings. What’s going on?” another fan wondered.

Are Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs now the true class of the AFC?

Even ESPN’s Mina Kimes, a Massive Josh Allen fan, is getting concerned.

The Bills are going to need Allen to play like a legitimate MVP if they’re going to be Super Bowl contenders moving forward.

Bills fans are surely confident he’ll be able to.