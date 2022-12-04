NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon

ORCHARD PARK, NY – DECEMBER 03: A referee Picks up a penalty flag during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at New Era Field on December 3, 2017 in Orchard Park, New York. New England defeats Buffalo 23-3. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

It’s safe to say that fans aren’t thrilled with the referees in the Titans at Eagles game on Sunday.

Tennessee was hit with a controversial penalty for a hit on Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday.

The penalty call sparked a lot of reaction from fans on Sunday afternoon.

Video of the play has gone viral.

Fans are Furious with the ref who threw the flag, with some calling for him to get fired.

“The ref who just called a personal foul on that Titans hit on Jalen Hurts should be fired and never allowed to work in the league again,” Clay Travis wrote.

“We can all agree this ref crew should be fired immediately right?” one fan added.

“Bro these refs need fired mid game for these nonsense calls…are they serious?? Back to back?” another fan added.

“I get protecting QB’s from Malicious hits and Enhancing safety in football, but in just the Eagles-Titans game alone they’re protecting Jalen Hurts from actual football…just as well make him Bubble boy smh Really hope the #NFL figures this out sooner rather than later,” another fan wrote.

The Eagles are currently leading the Titans, 14-7, on this Sunday afternoon.