NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired On Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 24: Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints reacts during a game against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 24, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Saints head Coach Dennis Allen may have sealed his Fate with Monday night’s embarrassing loss to the Buccaneers.

Despite dominating the Buccaneers for roughly 55 minutes, the Saints found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard. It was undoubtedly the franchise’s worst loss of the season.

Shortly after Tom Brady orchestrated a game-winning touchdown drive, the NFL world rushed to Twitter to share its thoughts on Allen.

It’s safe to say many people want Allen fired.

“Tom Brady and Tampa scored 3 points through 57 minutes… And the Saints lost,” Matt Moscona tweeted. “It’s time to fire Dennis Allen. How much more do you need to see? It’s over.”

“Lmao fire Dennis Allen before the flight home,” Mason Ginsberg said.

“Fire Dennis Allen right now,” Marcus Mosher wrote.

Allen is currently 4-9 in his first season as the head coach of the Saints. That’s a disappointing record for a Coach who apparently learned from his Mistakes with the Raiders.

When Allen was the head coach of the Raiders, he had an abysmal 8-28 record from 2012 to 2014.

Although the Saints may want to take a patient approach to this situation, they may have no choice but to move on from Allen this offseason.