NFL World Stunned By Cowboys-49ers Ticket Prices – AthlonSports.com

NFL World Stunned By Cowboys-49ers Ticket Prices

San Francisco 49ers' Levi Stadium

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have played several memorable matchups in the postseason, including a year ago, when the Cowboys ran out of time in their late bid to win the game.

Fans who want an in-person view of the latest rendition will have to pay a pretty penny.

According to David Lombardi, who covers the 49ers for the Athletic, ticket prices for Sunday’s divisional-round matchup between the 49ers and Cowboys have rocketed to an average of $1,420 on the secondary market.

“49ers-Cowboys tickets are selling for an average price of $1,420 on the secondary market, up 73% since Dallas won last night,” Lombardi tweeted.

The game will be played at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco and is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 pm Eastern on Sunday.

