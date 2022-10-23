NFL World Stunned By Aaron Rodgers’ Performance Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC – DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

What’s going on with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers this year?

Green Bay is leading Washington at halftime, but Rodgers and the Packers’ offense have failed to get much going.

Rodgers has just 38 yards of total passing.

“Aaron Rodgers currently only has 38 yards against the Commanders, something is still very wrong there,” Dov Kleiman tweeted.

Something has to be going on with Rodgers and the Packers’ offense, right?

“This doesn’t seem ideal,” one fan wrote.

“Him and Brady washed,” one fan added.

“Nobody is talking about how defenses are having a major comeback this season. Scoring is down across the league. There’s more bad offenses than ever. Closer games too. It’s interesting,” one fan added.

At this point, though, it’s becoming the norm.

“Why is everyone surprised when this happens every week,” one fan added.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to throw during the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

