NFL World Speculating About Bill Cowher On Sunday

Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher.

BALTIMORE, MD – OCTOBER 26: NFL Network Analyst Bill Cowher appears on set during the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

What is Bill Cowher thinking right now?

The NFL World is speculating about the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach on Sunday afternoon, thanks to the performance of Jeff Saturday.

The Colts interim head coach, whose hiring was widely criticized (mainly by Cowher and other former NFL coaches), could be off to a 2-0 start.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button