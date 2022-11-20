NFL World Speculating About Bill Cowher On Sunday

BALTIMORE, MD – OCTOBER 26: NFL Network Analyst Bill Cowher appears on set during the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

What is Bill Cowher thinking right now?

The NFL World is speculating about the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach on Sunday afternoon, thanks to the performance of Jeff Saturday.

The Colts interim head coach, whose hiring was widely criticized (mainly by Cowher and other former NFL coaches), could be off to a 2-0 start.

Indianapolis won last week and is beating Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.

Where is Bill Cowher?

The NFL world has taken to social media to rip Cowher and others.

“When the Colts Hired Jeff Saturday I thought Jim Irsay was nuts, but Saturday has been Humble and self-deprecating, and Critics like Bill Cowher have been so sanctimonious with their gatekeeping about the coaching profession, that I’m now rooting for Saturday to succeed,” one fan wrote.

“i know i didn’t just see bill cowher praise jeff saturday i know that didn’t just happen,” one fan added.

“Let’s see what Bill Cowher has to say about the Colts at halftime,” another fan wrote.

Cowher was pretty furious by the hiring.

Cowher is certainly eating a lot of crow right now.