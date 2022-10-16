NFL World Shocked By Justin Tucker On Sunday Afternoon

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker looks on from the sidelines.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Kicker Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Ravens 33-27 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is as close to automatic as it gets, even from long distance.

So when Tucker missed a 57-yard field goal off the left upright against the New York Giants today, fans and analysts were at least somewhat stunned.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button