NFL World Reacts To Zach Wilson’s Performance Today

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is on the field.

New York Jets’ Zach Wilson quarterback makes a pass during the match which is part of the NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday October 10, 2021. (Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images)

The New York Jets are trying to exercise some demons in Sunday’s game against Bill Belichick and the Patriots. But an up-and-down performance from second-year quarterback Zach Wilson is making it tough on the team’s comeback attempt.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button