NFL World Reacts To Zach Wilson’s Performance Sunday

Zach Wilson against the Patriots on Sunday.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson simply has no answer for the New England Patriots defense and it’s shown in today’s game.

It’s been an Offensive struggle for teams at Gillette Stadium today, but Wilson is really standing out from the crowd with how bad he’s been. He was 5-of-11 for 62 yards and missed each of his first four passes.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button