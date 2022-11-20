NFL World Reacts To Zach Wilson’s Performance Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson simply has no answer for the New England Patriots defense and it’s shown in today’s game.

It’s been an Offensive struggle for teams at Gillette Stadium today, but Wilson is really standing out from the crowd with how bad he’s been. He was 5-of-11 for 62 yards and missed each of his first four passes.

Several of those incompletions could have been interceptions, but a few Patriots defensive gaffes kept him from making the big mistake. He had three interceptions in the Jets’ Week 8 home loss to the Patriots.

Fans from both teams are ripping Wilson for how terrible he looked today. Even general fans are warming to the idea that he’s simply a bad quarterback holding the Jets back:

The Patriots tend to knock just about every young quarterback down to size, but Zach Wilson has played particularly poorly against them in his young career.

He’s thrown just two touchdowns against seven interceptions in his first three games against them and with the way he’s playing he won’t be adding any more to the TD total, but easily could to the INT total.

The Jets have won the division only once since the AFL-NFL Merger and will not be winning it this year either if they lose this game to the Patriots.

