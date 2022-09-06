NFL World Reacts To What Todd Bowles Said About Tom Brady

TAMPA, FL – JUL 27: Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles smiles as he listens to some of his players during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on July 27, 2021 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s been an eventful offseason for Tom Brady, to say the least.

The legendary NFL quarterback announced his retirement following the 2021 season. Brady was only retired for about a month, though, as he announced his decision to keep playing after a couple of weeks at home.

Last month, Brady, 45, took a leave of absence from training camp to deal with “personal s—.” Reports suggest that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are feuding over his decision to keep playing.

Monday, Bucs head Coach Todd Bowles was asked if he keeps up with all of the drama-filled Brady headlines. His response was pretty great.

“He’s been all-in since we got him. He’s all-in now. I don’t follow the off-the-field stuff. I listen to XM The Groove and Soul Town. My off-the-field activities are honestly not even football-related.”

That’s a pretty healthy mindset.

“Bowles was a really bad head Coach but he’s unbelievably likable as a human. Will always root for him,” one fan wrote.

“Those two are my go-to channels as well. Although I’m starting to rock with Rock the Bells and the Drake channel a lil bit more,” one fan admitted.

“Confirmed: Todd Bowles is your Uncle who listens to Kem. (clicks tongs),” one fan joked.

The Bucs are set to open their 2022 season on Sunday night against the Cowboys.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 pm ET