NFL World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Chiefs

Joe Burrow of the Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

ORCHARD PARK, NY – JANUARY 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before kickoff against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The sports betting line might be favoring the Cincinnati Bengals heading into their AFC Championship rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs, but Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow doesn’t see his team as favorites.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button