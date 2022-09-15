NFL World Reacts To What Erin Andrews Said About Tom Brady

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Erin Andrews Attends the 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage) Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Erin Andrews has been around a lot of professional athletes over the course of her career.

Few, if any, have smelled better than Tom Brady.

The longtime Fox Sports sideline Reporter admitted that Brady Smells phenomenal, to the point that her husband, Jarret Stoll, even made a comment about it.

“I’ll say this about Tom, knowing Tom on and off the field, the guy always smells fantastic,” Andrews admitted during an appearance on Renee Paquette’s “Sessions” podcast.

Even Andrews’ former professional athlete husband, who played in the NHL, wanted to smell like the quarterback.

“I can say that because my husband is always like, ‘Did you smell this guy,'” Erin Andrews said of her husband. “He changes up his cologne, and I know this because it’s always a ‘Hey, can you find out what Tom’s wearing?’ Because it turns into a stocking stuffer for my husband.”

You know you smell good when another man is jealous.

“The guy Smells FANTASTIC! But does that really shock you?? Loved this,” Andrews wrote.

“Hahaha I would honestly be so disappointed if he didn’t smell incredible! The Honor of catching a whiff!” Renee wrote.

“Does he smell better than a new Infiniti? I don’t think you can beat new car smell,” one fan wondered.

“If I bought it for my husband he’d refuse to wear it. He’s seriously a hater lol but Tom’s my Fantasy QB every year!” one fan joked.

Tom Brady will look to continue to stay smelling good this weekend.