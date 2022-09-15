NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Teammate

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Second-year wide receiver Amari Rodgers didn’t log a single Offensive snap during the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.

The 2021 third-round pick has been relegated to punt/kick return duties.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button