NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Teammate

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Second-year wide receiver Amari Rodgers didn’t log a single Offensive snap during the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.

The 2021 third-round pick has been relegated to punt/kick return duties.

When asked about Rodgers’ fit in the offense, starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave an exceedingly blunt response.

“Yeah, he’s returning for us now. That’s all I got on it,” the QB said.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this response.

“This is mean but objectively hilarious to say,” one fan wrote.

“Brutal. Might as well just cut him lol,” another said.

“Packers just need to trade every single 3rd round pick. The Curse is just brutal,” another added.

In his Rookie campaign, Rodgers (WR) reeled in just four receptions for 45 yards on eight targets. As a returner on Sunday, the former Clemson star returned one punt for 12 yards and one kickoff for 14 yards.

With Allen Lazard out, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Romeo Doubs and Juwann Winfree notched Offensive snaps at the wide receiver position. Running back AJ Dillon led the team with just five receptions.

Rodgers and the Packers will look to bounce back with a Matchup against the Chicago Bears in Week 2.