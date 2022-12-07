NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Von Miller Update

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills during Bills mini camp on June 15, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

For the second time in three years, Von Miller’s season is ending heartbreakingly early.

The Buffalo Bills star pass rusher has been ruled out for the remainder of the year with a torn ACL. Bills head Coach Sean McDermott announced on Wednesday that Miller got exploratory surgery on his previously injured knee and it was discovered that he needed to repair his ACL.

