NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Von Miller Update

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JUNE 15: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills during Bills mini camp on June 15, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

For the second time in three years, Von Miller’s season is ending heartbreakingly early.

The Buffalo Bills star pass rusher has been ruled out for the remainder of the year with a torn ACL. Bills head Coach Sean McDermott announced on Wednesday that Miller got exploratory surgery on his previously injured knee and it was discovered that he needed to repair his ACL.

Miller started the first 11 games of the season for the Bills before leaving early against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. He was then placed on short-term injured reserve as the team tried to figure out what his injury issue was. Now we know for sure.

The NFL world is devastated and some are sending Miller their best wishes. Although many are saying that his injury was a result of the turf surface he was playing on and believe this is more evidence that turf needs to be removed as an NFL playing surface:

Von Miller is a two-time Super Bowl Champion who won his second title with the Los Angeles Rams after joining them on a midseason trade last year. He had 9.5 sacks in the regular season between the Rams and Denver Broncos, but another 4.0 sacks in the postseason.

In the 2022 offseason, Miller signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Buffalo Bills and had 2.0 sacks over the Rams in Week 1 of the season.

Miller’s 2022 season now ends with 8.0 sacks, 21 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 12 QB hits in 11 games.

Will Miller be able to start the 2023 season for the Bills?