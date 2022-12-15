NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady Update

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Earlier this season, the football world learned that Tom Brady was named in a lawsuit following the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency platform FTX.

Well, new details have emerged from one of those impacted. According to a column from the Washington post, a legal clear lost $30,000 in the financial collapse.

“As a New England Patriots fan my entire life, you can imagine the influence that Tom Brady would have,” Michael Livieratos told the Washington Post.

The story gained traction on social media and fans are split on whether or not Brady is at fault. Some think Brady had nothing to do with the collapse.

“I’m suing Michael Jordan and Wheaties because I never became a professional basketball player. Bought the shoes, ate the cereal. Nothing,” one fan said sarcastically.

“It is objectively absurd that we’re suing Athletes and Celebrities who were paid to endorse a product, especially when it’s the product and the company behind it that’s at fault,” another person said.

Other fans don’t agree with Brady’s involvement.

“If you don’t understand an investment it is irresponsible to promote it. Especially if you have an immense following,” said one person.

What do you think of the news?