NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady, Gisele News

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

More unfortunate news continues to pour regarding Tom Brady and Gisele’s marriage.

While Brady, 45, and his supermodel wife, Bundchen, reportedly evacuated to Miami during Hurricane Ian earlier this week, they did not stay together.

Brady and Bundchen took their kids to Miami to escape the hurricane, although they reportedly did so by living separately in South Beach, according to reports.

That is certainly unfortunate to hear. You know things are pretty bad when you’re living separately in the middle of a serious hurricane.

NFL fans continue to wish for the best for Brady and Gisele, although it’s not looking good.

“Tom Brady really chooses football over Gisele. Still can’t process that,” one fan wrote.

“Nobody wants to tell Tom Brady he’s gone from being the golden boy to the golden bore, except for Gisele Bundchen,” another fan wrote.

“What happen to Tua last night is exactly why Gisele wants Brady to retire. And in her opinion (and most peoples opinion) he has nothing left to prove. He proved he was a franchise QB he won MVPs and super bowls. Proved he could win without bill,” another fan added.

“Believers pray for the marriage of Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen. Media reports indicate his wife is unhappy with his decision to come out of retirement to play another season in the NFL!” another fan added.

Brady and Gisele have been married since 2009. They have two children together. Brady has a child from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

The Bucs, meanwhile, are set to host the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football tomorrow evening.