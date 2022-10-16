NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Randall Cobb News

Aaron Rodgers hugs Randall Cobb during a Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears game.

GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 09: Randall Cobb #18 and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers meet before the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are going to have to Rally today without Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb.

Cobb, who has been one of Aaron Rodgers’ most trusted targets this season and through his time in Green Bay, was carted to the locker room in the third quarter of today’s game against the New York Jets.

