NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Matthew Stafford News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 season with aspirations of winning back-to-back Super Bowls.

Unfortunately, the team has struggled on the offensive side of the ball this season. Following an upset loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, the Rams sit at 2-3 on the year.

Most of the team’s struggles can be blamed on injuries to the Offensive line. According to Rams Reporter Jordan Rodrigue, the Rams will be starting their fourth different center in the past six weeks.

“The Rams put guard David Edwards, who is in the concussion protocol, on injured reserve. They signed C Matt Skura to the 53-man roster and waived RB Jake Funk. Think there is a real shot we see Stafford working with his fourth center in six weeks,” Rodrigue reported.

Fans know that’s bad news.

“Four centers in six weeks is absurd,” one fan said.

“I always think back to 2 drafts ago and the front office not selecting Creed Humphrey or Josh Myers and instead taking another WR….” said another.

“Doooooope dope dope. It’s fine. Everything’s fine,” a third said.

Los Angeles faces off against the Carolina Panthers this weekend.