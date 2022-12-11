NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Lamar Jackson Update

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 11: Tyler Huntley #2 and Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens are going to be without Lamar Jackson for a little while.

According to a report from ESPN, the Ravens quarterback could miss his team’s next two games.

Jackson is dealing with a knee injury.

“Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may not play again until Christmas Eve as he continues to recover from a sprained PCL, per league sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning.

That doesn’t sound good.

NFL fans are getting concerned about Jackson and his return to the field.

“As expected. I would sit until January for real. Unless we desperately need a win,” one fan wrote.

“Ravens don’t deserve him or any AFC team,” one fan added.

“So uhh, *checks calendar* 13 days? This makes it sound like he’s being shutdown for months,” another fan wrote.

“Dude should definitely do what is best for himself and sit out at least until then,” another fan wrote.

The Ravens are set to take on the Steelers on Sunday afternoon.