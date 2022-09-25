NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jameis Winston News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints shares a smile following their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Jameis Winston is battling through major pain.

According to reports, the New Orleans Saints quarterback plans to play, although he has been battling some serious injuries as of late.

“Jameis Winston, who is expected to play vs #Panthers, has experienced discomfort from what’s considered a painful injury. Focused on getting healthier this week,” Jeremy Fowler reports.

Yikes.

NFL fans are hoping for the best for Jameis.

“Experiencing discomfort but focused on getting healthier (while playing). I feel like that statement almost contradicts itself,” one fan wrote.

“Then.. let him sit and heal since you paid Andy Dalton to be the back up????” another fan added.

“They said he was struggling with things like getting out of his car how the hell is he going to play? Also if the Panthers lose today………..” one fan added.

“How do you get healthier by playing?” one fan added.

Those are all fair questions…

Should we see Jameis Winston lining up under center this afternoon?