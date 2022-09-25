NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jameis Winston News

Jameis Winston is on the sideline at Saints games.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints shares a smile following their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Jameis Winston is battling through major pain.

According to reports, the New Orleans Saints quarterback plans to play, although he has been battling some serious injuries as of late.

“Jameis Winston, who is expected to play vs #Panthers, has experienced discomfort from what’s considered a painful injury. Focused on getting healthier this week,” Jeremy Fowler reports.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button