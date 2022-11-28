NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Herschel Walker Update

CHARLOTTE, NC – AUGUST 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this Screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, former NFL athlete Herschel Walker addresses the virtual convention on August 24, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus Pandemic but will include Speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

If you’re a supporter of Herschel Walker’s US Senate campaign, you might want to look away.

According to a report, Walker is significantly trailing his opponent, Raphael Warnock, in the campaign funs area.

This could come into play, with Walker and Warnock heading for a runoff in December.

“Warnock, who is trying to defend his seat in a tight race, had just over $29 million on hand as of Nov. 16. Walker, a former NFL player and favorite of ex-President Donald Trump, had over $9.8 million on hand heading into the final weeks of the election,” CNBC reported.

“The filings show fundraising data for each candidate from Oct. 20 — days before the midterm elections — through Nov. 16. Warnock’s campaign raised $52 million during that time period, compared with Walker’s nearly $21 million, records show.”

Oof.

“Warnock has raised around $40 million post November 8th. I don’t know how he does it but he is a big fundraiser for whatever reason,” one fan wrote.

“Warnock is absolutely destroying it with grassroots fundraising, as usual,” one fan added.

“Woooosh and I’m sure he’s putting it to use,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

“Well he’s got the resources for a month long campaign, at least. Go hog wild Big Raph 60-40 and voter suppress,” another fan wrote.

The runoff between Walker and Warnock is set to take place in December.