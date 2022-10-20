NFL World Reacts To Tyreek Hill, Steve Smith Drama

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins warms up before a game against the New England Patriots.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 11: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Retired NFL superstar Steve Smith recently questioned Tyreek Hill’s pass catching ability.

“He’s faster than anyone I know at WR…However, and I’m not speaking out of hate, but he’s not a PURE hands catcher,” Smith said during a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, Club Shay Shay.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button