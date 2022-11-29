NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Performance Tonight

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Former player Troy Aikman arrives at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are battling the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. With no Manning Cast for Peyton Manning to break down his former team, fans watched the standard ESPN telecast featuring Troy Aikman and Joe Buck.

Some viewers are warming up to the MNF crew.

MLB Catcher Tucker Barnhart called the duo “awesome to listen to.”

The former Cowboys quarterback isn’t exactly analyzing a Shootout between Rookie Kenny Pickett and Veteran Matt Ryan. Fans particularly noted Aikman’s Criticism of Ryan and the Colts’ offense throughout the evening.

Not everyone is glued to a lackluster matchup between two mediocre AFC squads. Perhaps Aikman and Buck didn’t bring their usual energy to the booth for a game with no real playoff implications.

Ryan entered Halftime with five completions for 36 yards and an interception. However, the Colts scored 14 straight points in the third quarter to gain the lead.

The Steelers went back ahead on a Benny Snell touchdown run in the fourth quarter. They’re up 24-17 in the ESPN showcase.