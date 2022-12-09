NFL World Reacts To Troubled Antonio Brown Update

Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown (81) looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 14, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After a “standoff” with police in which he refused to leave his home, former NFL star Antonio Brown is reportedly still wanted by police – who are waiting for Brown to turn himself in.

“Police sources tell the League of Justice that there has been a steady police presence outside of Brown’s home since Thursday and they believe he is still inside his home, passively Refusing to surrender,” a report from legal analyst Amy Dash read.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button