NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Performance Sunday

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence likely saved Nathaniel Hackett’s job with his performance in London on Sunday.

The former first overall pick completed just 18-31 passes for 133 yards a TD and two Picks as the Broncos found a way to snap their four-game losing skid on foreign land.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button