NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Performance Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence likely saved Nathaniel Hackett’s job with his performance in London on Sunday.

The former first overall pick completed just 18-31 passes for 133 yards a TD and two Picks as the Broncos found a way to snap their four-game losing skid on foreign land.

The NFL world reacted to Lawrence’s recent struggles across social media.

“Trevor Lawrence is back to being a Bust. I’m sorry that’s just how it works,” tweeted Barstool’s Big Cat.

“[Trevor Lawrence] throws a pick right after the Broncos took the lead with a Murray run,” shared Dov Kleiman. “This should end it.”

“Trevor Lawrence gets the biggest pass of any “generational prospect” of my lifetime,” a fan pointed out.

“[Trevor Lawrence] is now 0-5 straight up as a favorite in the NFL,” Action Network’s Evan Abrams said. “Overall, he’s 5-20 SU and 7-18 ATS with the Jaguars.”

“Death taxes and Trevor Lawrence throwing an interception late in the 4th quarter,” tweeted Booger McFarland.

The Jaguars fell to 2-6 with the loss.