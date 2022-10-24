NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence Unhappy News

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 02: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 02, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars appeared to take a step forward earlier this season, with some encouraging wins during the first couple of weeks.

It’s been back to the same frustration ever since, though.

Jacksonville fell to 2-5 on the season with a close loss to the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence is not happy.

“We’re just not making enough of those plays right now,” Lawrence said. “We’re that close. That’s what’s frustrating for us, too, as players. You know, you put so much into it, and coaches too, obviously. You put so much into it. To come up that short especially this many times, early in the season, is frustrating. Everybody feels that.

“Guys are sticking together. We have a lot of belief in that locker room, and you saw it today. We came up a yard short at the very end to [potentially] win that game by a point. [If we were to] kick the extra point, we beat them. So that’s how close it is. That’s why I think you see the look on the guys’ faces and just the energy. That’s the way it should be when you’re losing like that. No one is, obviously, happy about it.”

Should the Jaguars be patient?

“Welcome to Jacksonville. It’s what the teams are known for,” one fan tweeted.

“Did he forget which team he’s on?” one fan added.

“Growing pains young man… The wins will come,” one fan added on social media.

“Watching TL yesterday, I was surprised how inaccurate he was. And he doesn’t like to throw touch passes when needed. Everything from him is a Missile launch,” one fan added.

It’s still early in his career, but Lawrence is having a tough time in the NFL so far.