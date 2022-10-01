NFL World Reacts To Touchdown Celebration Punishment News

Jamaal Williams scores a touchdown.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 25: Running back Jamaal Williams #30 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikingsat US Bank Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Mature/Getty Images)

Last week, Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams was flagged for his touchdown celebration. It turned out to be a costly move on his part.

On Saturday, it was announced that Williams received a $13,261 fine from the NFL.

