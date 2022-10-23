NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo’s Performance Sunday

DALLAS, TX – APRIL 02: Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys and Candice Crawford watch a game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Tony Romo calling a Dallas Cowboys game is always going to spark a lot of reactions on social media.

The former Cowboys quarterback is on the call for the Dallas vs. Detroit game on CBS on Sunday afternoon.

It’s been a mediocre game for the Cowboys, who are leading the Lions, 17-6, late in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium.

Fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Romo’s performance Sunday.

“Romo’s my guy – but he was giving big weirdo energy on that drive. It was an iffy call, there was nothing to overturn the call on the field. Shit was pretty simple,” one fan said.

“Tony Romo commenting Cowboys games should absolutely be a conflict of interest I don’t know how the league allows it lol,” another fan wrote.

“Tony Romo, calm down. Dallas is not “imposing their will.” They have two touchdowns,” one fan added.

“There’s something comforting about having Romo on a Cowboys broadcast. He’s so damn good at it and his passion for the game is unmatched. The way his career ended was a harsh reminder of how cold-blooded this league can be, but I’m super happy to see this man living his best life,” one fan added.

As you can see, fans are kind of split on Romo’s performance, which means he’s doing something right as a broadcaster.

The Cowboys and the Lions are playing on CBS.