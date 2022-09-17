NFL world reacts to Tom Brady’s unusual appearance

In a press conference on Thursday, Tom Brady met with reporters to talk about the speculation going on surrounding his private life. In it, he said that he’s “been dealing with it a long time” and called it “a natural thing.” But something else regarding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback stuck out — his face.

While he’s had different hairstyles and clothing choices, Brady’s face has remained largely unchanged throughout his time in the public eye. This is remarkable, considering his breakout season in the NFL was 21 years ago and he’s now well over 40. But on Thursday, his face had a decidedly different shape than we’ve long grown accustomed to, looking like a V.

Tom Brady says media interest in his personal life is a ‘natural thing’ https://t.co/0uitwcPibA pic.twitter.com/klKfMDFy7W — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 16, 2022

Brady recently acknowledged that his body was going through some issues. Even still, this particular change caught people off guard.

Naturally, this different look spawned some interesting reactions that ranged from humorous to confused to concerned — often all in one.

Tom Brady says media interest in his personal life a ‘natural thing’ https://t.co/aWyhZcloh1 pic.twitter.com/zl31nRcL3K — David Roth (@david_j_roth) September 16, 2022

Looks like he was traded from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Dallas Buyers Club. https://t.co/7wfI0NvuHQ — Eric D. Snider (@EricDSnider) September 16, 2022

This is Dennis Reynolds’ wildest stunt yet https://t.co/sVogvs5FFu — Jon Tayler, Top 0.1% On OnlyJons (@JATayler) September 16, 2022

please eat a Steak my brother https://t.co/8ZzDgrSjUU — dre. (@SupremeAce_) September 16, 2022

Not only does Brady’s face look a lot different than what we’ve seen throughout his career, but it looks a lot different than what we saw during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, only four days before this press conference.

It’s unusual, to say the least.

[Photo Credit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers]